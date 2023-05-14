Managing Madrid Podcast: Getafe Post-game / line-ups vs City

AUDIO:

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Eduardo Camavinga’s injury

Carlo Ancelotti’s lineups and subs vs Getafe

Getafe’s aggressive nature

Why Vinicius Jr played

Eden Hazard’s performance

Ferland Mendy’s performance

Will Antonio Rudiger start on Wednesday?

Is it worth starting David Alaba at left-back vs Manchester City if it means benching Rodrygo Goes?

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

Marco Asensio’s best statistical season

A rant against Vinicius haters

Eurovision

The football schedule

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@Mhassanfootball)