Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Unpacking another disappointing loss

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Another loss, meaning that the fight for direct promotion could be over

Does the team lack experience? Does the club need to recruit older players in order to get Castilla promoted?

The wing-back situation

Is Álvaro ready to be the first team’s backup striker on a permanent basis?

The state of the refereeing in Spain

What would be better for Arbeloa: coaching Castilla, or being Ancelotti’s assistant?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)