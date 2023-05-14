 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Levante; Liga F

Return of the back 3.

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - Liga F Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

With the return of Teresa to the squad list, Toril has decided to start her against Levante. It’s not the same case with Zornoza who just got back from a tibia injury after 6 weeks and now she starts on the bench. Weir and Toletti join Teresa in midfield. Feller starts as center forward with Caicedo alongside Athenea and Svava acting as fullbacks. The defense is made out of 3 center backs - Kathellen, Ivana and Rocío, with Misa on goal.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Sofía, K. Robles, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Lucía, Zornoza

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Levante XI: Peng, M. Méndez, P. Fernandéz, S. Lloris, Redondo, Tatiana P., L. Baños, Carol, Alharilla, Paula T., Érika,

Subs: Tarazona, Antonia Silva, Andonova, Estela, Diallo, V. Calligaris, T. Toland, Júlia

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 14/05/2023

Time: 12:00 CEST (6am ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

