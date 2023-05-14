Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Levante; Liga F

With the return of Teresa to the squad list, Toril has decided to start her against Levante. It’s not the same case with Zornoza who just got back from a tibia injury after 6 weeks and now she starts on the bench. Weir and Toletti join Teresa in midfield. Feller starts as center forward with Caicedo alongside Athenea and Svava acting as fullbacks. The defense is made out of 3 center backs - Kathellen, Ivana and Rocío, with Misa on goal.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Sofía, K. Robles, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Lucía, Zornoza
Predicted formation: 3-5-2
Levante XI: Peng, M. Méndez, P. Fernandéz, S. Lloris, Redondo, Tatiana P., L. Baños, Carol, Alharilla, Paula T., Érika,
Subs: Tarazona, Antonia Silva, Andonova, Estela, Diallo, V. Calligaris, T. Toland, Júlia
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 14/05/2023
Time: 12:00 CEST (6am ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
