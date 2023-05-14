Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 3 - 2 Levante; Liga F

Another comeback win by Real Madrid, this time against Levante. The last home match of the season ended 3-2, below are my views on the match.

With the return of Teresa to the squad list, Toril had decided to start her against Levante. However, it wasn’t the case with Zornoza who just got back from a tibia injury after 6 weeks and today she started on the bench. Weir and Toletti joined Teresa in midfield. Feller started as center forward with Caicedo alongside Athenea and Svava acting as fullbacks. The defense was made out of 3 center backs - Kathellen, Ivana and Rocío, with Misa on goal.

Not long into the game, this formation turned out to be a terrible idea. Levante went into attack immediately, which was led by Alba Redondo. Real Madrid had one action on the other side, but the first 5 minutes mostly belonged to the Granotas. Real Madrid defense also made a couple of mistakes that could’ve cost the team.

5’ GOAL by Alba Redondo (0-1)! First the mistake by Rocío, giving away the possession at a critical position. Then Misa failed to catch the shot directed at her and Redondo took advantage of that.

13’: GOAL by Alba Redondo (0-2)! Kathellen’s fail to mark Redondo resulted in her run reaching Misa and winning the 1 on 1.

After this goal, Madrid began to dominate the game, with a couple of missed big chances as well. After 15 minutes of constant pressing, it all slowly started to pay off.

28’: GOAL by Sandie Toletti (1-2)! Brilliant combination between Feller and Weir in the box, with Weir’s backheel pass to Feller shining in this action.

There were no changes at halftime by either side, something completely unexpected, especially from the home side. However, not even a minute into the second half, Madrid proved they didn’t need an early change.

46’: GOAL by Caroline Weir (2-2)! Brilliant work by Caicedo and then Svava on the left wing resulted in a goal by Weir who pushed the ball in after LLoris failed to clear.

Qué lista fue @itscarolineweir



Cazó en balón en el área tras la conexión @Linda__caicedo ➡️ Svava#LigaFenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xida2kq1Zn — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 14, 2023

50’: GOAL by Caroline Weir (3-2)! Incredible run by Caicedo, after playing with the entire Levante’s right side, she assisted Weir who was positioned right in front of the goal making no mistakes. Las Blancas were definitely looking fresher.

Arrancó @Linda__caicedo... y nadie pudo pararla



Menudo jugadón para ponerle el gol en bandeja a @itscarolineweir para darle la vuelta al partido@realmadridfem #LigaFenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kVp4Ajc65C — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 14, 2023