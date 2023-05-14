Marco Asensio is officially having the best statistical season of his career

Last night, Real Madrid faced off against Getafe in a somewhat boring La Liga match, where Carlo Ancelotti rested several key players in preparation for a crucial game vs Manchester City on Wednesday.

But Real Madrid did get the win, thanks to Marco Asensio, who has been in great form in recent games, and once again proved his worth to the team as he helped Real Madrid secure victory over their opponents. The Spanish forward was a constant threat to the Getafe defense and was involved in several key moments throughout the match.

Right from the start, Asensio looked sharp and alert, constantly making runs and trying to create space for himself and his teammates. Apart from his goal, Asensio also had seven shots as he tried to break the deadlock. Asensio also played a crucial role in the team’s overall performance. His work rate and defensive contributions were commendable, and he constantly tracked back to help his teammates in defense whenever necessary.

Asensio’s performance last night once again highlighted his importance to the Real Madrid team. He has been one of the team’s standout performers in recent games and has shown that he has the ability to make a significant impact in important matches.

Most notably, Asensio has also ‘quietly’ put together his best season ever. This may not feel like ‘peak Asensio’ — the player in 2016 - 2017 who scored amazing goals in the biggest games, but from a statistical standpoint, it’s hard to argue what he’s done so far this season.

Asensio now sits at 15 goals and assists this season in La Liga, which is the most he’s ever produced, and in addition to that, as Kiyan Sobhani wrote about on Managing Madrid recently, also leads the league in several offensive categories.

It is clear that Asensio has regained his form and confidence, and he is now playing with a sense of purpose and determination that is benefitting the team. If he can continue to produce performances like this, there is no doubt that Real Madrid will benefit from the depth he provides in the squad.

In conclusion, Marco Asensio was undoubtedly one of the standout performers in Real Madrid’s victory over Getafe last night. His goal and overall performance were crucial to the team’s success, and he proved once again why he is such an important player for the team.