Camavinga expected to be fit for Real Madrid’s clash with Man City

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is hopeful of recovering from a knee injury in time for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was substituted in the 84th minute of Real’s 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, after receiving a kick from Juan Iglesias that caused him to twist his knee.

Camavinga underwent a series of tests at Valdebebas on Sunday, which ruled out any serious damage and confirmed that he only suffered a bruise. The former Rennes star will rest on Monday and try to join the group training on Tuesday.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic about Camavinga’s availability for the crucial game at the Etihad Stadium, where his team will try to overcome a 1-1 draw from the first leg.

“It’s just a blow and he will recover fast. Everyone should be ready to face Manchester City. Camavinga has a knock, but he should be fine,” Ancelotti said after the game against Getafe.

Camavinga has been one of Real’s best performers this season, especially since he switched to the left-back position due to the injury of Ferland Mendy. He is undoubtedly going to be one of the team’s most important players on Wednesday, so this is great news.