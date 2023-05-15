 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 15 May 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Today Has Been a Slow News Day

We really are all just waiting for Wed which will likely define our season. And I guess maybe a Jude Bellingham announcement.

Congratulations to Barca

Barcelona have been officially crowned La Liga champions.

Poll

So far - how do you grade this season?

view results
  • 2%
    A (i.e., fantastic season)
    (2 votes)
  • 43%
    B (i.e., good season)
    (39 votes)
  • 46%
    C (i.e., just ok)
    (41 votes)
  • 7%
    F (i.e., failure)
    (7 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

Thought Teaser

Poll

Who Should Start at RW against City?

view results
  • 41%
    Fede
    (36 votes)
  • 52%
    Rodrygo
    (45 votes)
  • 5%
    Asensio
    (5 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

JUUUUUUUUDDDDDDDDDEEEEEEE - Ivatar

