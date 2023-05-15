Daily Thread: 15 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Today Has Been a Slow News Day

We really are all just waiting for Wed which will likely define our season. And I guess maybe a Jude Bellingham announcement.

2 days to go ⚪️⏳ pic.twitter.com/2eqW46Xvog — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 15, 2023

Congratulations to Barca

Barcelona have been officially crowned La Liga champions.

Enhorabuena al @FCBarcelona, campeón de la Liga 2022-2023. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 14, 2023

Poll So far - how do you grade this season? A (i.e., fantastic season)

B (i.e., good season)

C (i.e., just ok)

F (i.e., failure) vote view results 2% A (i.e., fantastic season) (2 votes)

43% B (i.e., good season) (39 votes)

46% C (i.e., just ok) (41 votes)

7% F (i.e., failure) (7 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Thought Teaser

‼️ It seems Federico Valverde will return to the right side of the attack vs Manchester City. Rodrygo will be used as the ‘game changer’ like last season. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/Kq5BkomzeR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 14, 2023

Poll Who Should Start at RW against City? Fede

Rodrygo

Asensio vote view results 41% Fede (36 votes)

52% Rodrygo (45 votes)

5% Asensio (5 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

JUUUUUUUUDDDDDDDDDEEEEEEE - Ivatar