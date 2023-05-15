Daily Thread: 15 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Today Has Been a Slow News Day
We really are all just waiting for Wed which will likely define our season. And I guess maybe a Jude Bellingham announcement.
2 days to go ⚪️⏳ pic.twitter.com/2eqW46Xvog— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 15, 2023
Congratulations to Barca
Barcelona have been officially crowned La Liga champions.
Enhorabuena al @FCBarcelona, campeón de la Liga 2022-2023.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 14, 2023
Poll
So far - how do you grade this season?
-
2%
A (i.e., fantastic season)
-
43%
B (i.e., good season)
-
46%
C (i.e., just ok)
-
7%
F (i.e., failure)
Thought Teaser
‼️ It seems Federico Valverde will return to the right side of the attack vs Manchester City. Rodrygo will be used as the ‘game changer’ like last season. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/Kq5BkomzeR— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 14, 2023
Poll
Who Should Start at RW against City?
-
41%
Fede
-
52%
Rodrygo
-
5%
Asensio
