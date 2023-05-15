Referee named for Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Champions League Semifinals

UEFA have appointed Polish referee Szymon Marciniak as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Per Realmadrid.com

Szymon Marciniak will referee the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Wednesday, 9:00pm CET). It will be the sixth time that the Pole presides over one of our games in the tournament. The last one was in the second leg of last season’s quarter-final against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-3). The first took place against Roma at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0), in the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2015/16 Champions League. The following season he refereed Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund (2-2), on Group Stage matchday 6. And he refereed again at the Bernabéu in 2017/18 against Tottenham (1-1) on matchday 3 of the Group Stage. In 2021/22 he was the referee on Group Stage matchday 5 against Sheriff Tiraspol away (0-3). Apart from the Champions League, Marciniak also refereed Real Madrid-Atlético in the European Super Cup final (2-4) in 2018/19.

Marciniak is one of UEFA’s most experienced referees and they will be hoping that his resume pays off, as this will definitely be a tough game to oversee due to the physicality and intensity expected. Furthermore, there was some controversy during the first leg, so Marciniak will be under the spotlight.