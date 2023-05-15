Drawing Board: Camavinga is built different

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Following Eduardo Camvinga’s absolute masterclass against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in the Bernabeu, the Frenchman also played in the next game vs Getafe, where he unfortunately had to be taken off in the 84th minute due to a knee injury. Real Madrid fans around the world held their breath in panic.

Camavinga, who locked down Bernardo Silva, is vital to Real Madrid’s success. The good news is that he underwent several tests on Sunday and is already in the clear to play for the second leg against City.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Camavinga’s determination: