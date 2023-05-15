 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

The whole team travels to Manchester.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Eduardo Camavinga has made the list and will be available for the game, even if he could still feel some pain after the big knock on his knee during Saturday's match against Getafe.

Los Blancos will need to beat all odds to advance to the next round, as most analysts are expecting Manchester City to take care of business at the Etihad Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/16/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

