BVB sporting director denies Real Madrid offer for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has denied that Real Madrid have made an offer for Jude Bellingham, despite intense speculation linking the young midfielder with a move to the Spanish giants.

Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, has been one of the standout players for the Black and Yellow this season. However, Bellingham’s form and potential have not gone unnoticed by some of Europe’s top clubs, with Real Madrid reportedly leading the race to sign him in the summer.

According to some sources, Bellingham has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, who are willing to pay more than €100 million for his services. Manchester City are also keen on bringing him back to England.

Despite the speculation, Kehl has insisted that Dortmund are not planning to sell Bellingham anytime soon, and that they will try to extend his contract, which runs until 2025.

Speaking to ESPN on Sunday, Kehl said: “Jude Bellingham feels very, very comfortable at BVB. There are no new talks, or inquiries for him. He still has two years left on his contract and is a very important part of this team. That’s why I naturally want him to stay at BVB for even longer.”

Kehl added that Bellingham is not under any pressure to make a decision about his future, and that he could be persuaded to stay if Dortmund win the Bundesliga title this season.

“We have not set a deadline for him. There were times when I thought that he would leave. Later, I had the feeling that he would definitely stay. The race for him will certainly resume at the end of the season