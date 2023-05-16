 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 16 May 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

One More Day

Are you ready...?

Sometimes You Have to Close a Door to Open A Window

The transfer gods appear to give and yet take. If Ceballos isn’t to continue, I wish him success at his next club. He has really developed into a good player.

Out of Context Real Madrid x Drip

Quick Thought Teaser

If I was a betting man...

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid