Daily Thread: 16 May 2023

One More Day

Are you ready...?

1 day to go. ⏳⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KSPhJZRxbI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2023

Sometimes You Have to Close a Door to Open A Window

The transfer gods appear to give and yet take. If Ceballos isn’t to continue, I wish him success at his next club. He has really developed into a good player.

Dani Ceballos has listened to offers from Real Betis & a club from Italy. Atlético Madrid are also waiting to see what happens with him. @marca pic.twitter.com/ZbH5Hn1xz6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 15, 2023

JUST IN: Jude Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s 2nd signing after Fran García as soon as Dortmund finish their season. @marca pic.twitter.com/rzfLqivJAM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 15, 2023

Out of Context Real Madrid x Drip

| Vinícius Jr: “Interest in fashion? I like the NBA & see how players present before play-off games. I'm also a fan of Lewis Hamilton. Camavinga also shares my passion, he was on the catwalk during the last Balenciaga show.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/zLfxbSuqkA — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 6, 2022

Quick Thought Teaser

Who will be the next Real Madrid player to win the Ballon d'Or? ✨ pic.twitter.com/su1rQFqwVX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 15, 2023

