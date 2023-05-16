Fran Garcia: “Camavinga’s performances as a left-back have been outstanding”

Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia talked in an interview to Flashcore where he discussed his upcoming move to Real Madrid. Garcia was asked about Madrid’s chances of advancing to the Champions League Final, Camavinga’s performances as a left-back and also his own ability to make an impact next season.

“I have talked about it [Camavinga as a left-back] with several teammates and players from other teams in LaLiga and we all agree that it is amazing. For a player who has hardly ever played in that position, his performance has been outstanding,” said Garcia.

The Spanish defender then talked about the first leg against Manchester City.

“It was very evenly matched and hard-fought. It was a match of enormous magnitude and the fans enjoy that kind of match between two teams like that. What I saw was that City had more possession, especially in the first half hour, but when Madrid got into the box they created more danger and, at the end, they pressed quite hard. It was incredible to be able to enjoy such a high-level match as a spectator. It’s wide open and anything can happen. I would say that, despite the fact that Madrid will be playing away from home, the tie is 50/50. Whoever prepares better and has the better day will win the final,” he explained.

Garcia also praised his soon-to-be teammate Vinicius Junior.

“Right now he is in the top three in the world for the influence he has on the game and for all the chances he generates in every game. He is incredible. It’s difficult to find a player in the world who is more influential than him at the moment,” he added.

You can read the rest of his interview here.