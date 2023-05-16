Modrić: “We knew the first leg wouldn’t decide this tie, it’s 50-50”

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City, Luka Modrić was the player selected to speak to the media in the pre-match press conference. He looked back on the first leg and also ahead to the second leg, stating: “I think they were better in the first 20 minutes of the first leg, but then I think we then got better and better. We took the lead and could have scored another goal. Then, they equalised. But, we always knew that the first leg wouldn’t decide this tie. It’s 50-50 and little details will decide it.”

Modrić on Real Madrid’s Champions League experience

Discussing the experience that he and his Real Madrid teammates have in this competition, the midfielder stated: “We’ve played these types of matches a lot and we feel confident and comfortable. We trust in what we’re doing, in our character and our quality. We feel good and we’re excited for the match to start. We need to enjoy these kinds of moments because what we’re achieving, almost always reaching the semi-finals, is impressive. All the titles we’ve won say a lot. You can’t always win, but we’re proud of all we’ve achieved. We’re hoping to make the final again, which would be impressive.”

Modrić on his recovery from injury

The 37-year-old was also asked about how he recovered so quickly from his recent injury. He said: “You know that I look after my physical condition a lot. When I suffered that injury, I wanted to do everything possible to play the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-finals. I remember 2015 when I got injured for the Atlético and Juventus games, and I didn’t want to miss these games again. I tried some different things based on the advice of some friends and it worked out well, as I was able to return before they expected me to. I feel good now.”

Modrić on Camavinga’s progression

Discussing Eduardo Camavinga and the way the Frenchman has progressed, the veteran replied: “I think he is doing well and he’s going to train today. He has improved a lot since he arrived. He’s a great guy and I’m happy for him. This year, he has shown that he can play really well at left-back, where he has helped us a lot. He might not like to play there, but I think he does well no matter where you put him.”

Modrić on the difference for stars of the new generation

As a Ballon d’Or winner, Modrić was asked what he thinks the difference is for modern stars of the emerging generation, players such as Vinícius and Haaland. To that, he said: “I don’t know really, to be honest. Every era has their own styles and their own stars. Football always produces stars, but I don’t think there’s a difference really. Maybe there’s more social media these days than before, but that’s normal because times are changing.

Modrić on the maturity of Rodrygo and Vinícius

The Croatian was also asked about Rodrygo and Vinícius and how they’re able to make a difference in matches despite their young age. He replied: “They already showed last season that they can solve matches with their quality, their football and courage. But, I always say that the most important thing is the team. One day Vinícius will stand out, one day Benzema will, one day Rodrygo, one day Valverde… but the most important thing is the team.”