 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Las Blancas Podcast: The last bit of home adventures

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Levante.

By Yash_Thakur and kanifroh
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - Liga F Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 comeback win over Levante in the last match at home of the season.

Talking points:

  • Toril’s lineup and formation change again
  • Ivana’s 100th game for Madrid
  • Who is more important asset to a team: Players or Coach?
  • Esther’s treatment post international break
  • Failure in harnessing the squad’s full potential
  • Lack of synergy between the backline and goalkeeper
  • Levante’s 4-4-2 diamond formation and pressing scheme
  • Redondo’s ridiculous season and double whammy for Madrid
  • Weir, Toletti and Feller’s ingenuity on the first goal
  • Weir’s brace to save the day
  • Caicedo and Weir connection
  • Formation switch in the second half to defend lead and suboptimal use of squad again
  • Lorena’s last cameo at home; farewell to Meline
  • Linda Caicedo’s superb performance

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid