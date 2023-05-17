Las Blancas Podcast: The last bit of home adventures

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 comeback win over Levante in the last match at home of the season.

Talking points:

Toril’s lineup and formation change again

Ivana’s 100th game for Madrid

Who is more important asset to a team: Players or Coach?

Esther’s treatment post international break

Failure in harnessing the squad’s full potential

Lack of synergy between the backline and goalkeeper

Levante’s 4-4-2 diamond formation and pressing scheme

Redondo’s ridiculous season and double whammy for Madrid

Weir, Toletti and Feller’s ingenuity on the first goal

Weir’s brace to save the day

Caicedo and Weir connection

Formation switch in the second half to defend lead and suboptimal use of squad again

Lorena’s last cameo at home; farewell to Meline

Linda Caicedo’s superb performance

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)