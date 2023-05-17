Las Blancas Podcast: The last bit of home adventures

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 comeback win over Levante in the last match at home of the season.
Talking points:
- Toril’s lineup and formation change again
- Ivana’s 100th game for Madrid
- Who is more important asset to a team: Players or Coach?
- Esther’s treatment post international break
- Failure in harnessing the squad’s full potential
- Lack of synergy between the backline and goalkeeper
- Levante’s 4-4-2 diamond formation and pressing scheme
- Redondo’s ridiculous season and double whammy for Madrid
- Weir, Toletti and Feller’s ingenuity on the first goal
- Weir’s brace to save the day
- Caicedo and Weir connection
- Formation switch in the second half to defend lead and suboptimal use of squad again
- Lorena’s last cameo at home; farewell to Meline
- Linda Caicedo’s superb performance
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
