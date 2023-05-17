Managing Madrid Podcast: Last-minute pre-game thoughts

AUDIO:

YOUTUBE:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani gives his final reflection before tomorrow night’s massive second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. Kiyan attended all four pre-game press conferences (Kyle Walker, Pep Guardiola, Luka Modric, Carlo Ancelotti) as well as both training sessions, and shares his insight on a busy day.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Zoin us live on Zoom after game, exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)