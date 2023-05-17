 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Last-minute pre-game thoughts

Kiyan Sobhani reflects on a long day of pre-game pressers and training sessions in Manchester

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

AUDIO:

YOUTUBE:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani gives his final reflection before tomorrow night’s massive second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. Kiyan attended all four pre-game press conferences (Kyle Walker, Pep Guardiola, Luka Modric, Carlo Ancelotti) as well as both training sessions, and shares his insight on a busy day.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Zoin us live on Zoom after game, exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid