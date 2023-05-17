Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League Semifinals: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Manchester City in what is the biggest match of the season for Los Blancos. The main question for Ancelotti’s lineup today will be Rudiger’s presence after the return of Militao, given how brilliant the German defender was on the first leg.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Stones, Silva, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Haaland.

A draw isn’t good enough for neither team, but it’s clear that City will play with a different mentality this week, so Real Madrid will have to weather the storm and hope to convert their chances if they want to advance to the Final. An improved performance from Valverde and Benzema, who were somewhat poor in the first leg, should definitely help Los Blancos’ odds tonight.

Can Real Madrid beat the odds again?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.