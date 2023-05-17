Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League Semifinals online

Real Madrid visit Manchester City in what could be a season-defining match for Los Blancos. Yes, they conquered the Copa del Rey two weeks ago, but their inability to compete for La Liga could very well hurt the project if Los Blancos can’t advance to the Final tonight.

The tie is wide open after the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, where Madrid missed a golden opportunity after a very good second-half performance. City were with their backs against the wall but Madrid couldn’t capitalize before De Bruyne scored the equalizer, so now Los Blancos will have to take care of business at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have been brilliant at home all season long, so Madrid would be wise to expect a different kind of aggression from Guardiola’s men tonight. Los Blancos should still have some counterattacking chances, but City’s pressure will be difficult to beat.

Don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

