Getafe accuse Real Madrid of illegal substitution in La Liga clash

Getafe have lodged a complaint against Real Madrid, accusing them of fielding an ineligible player in their La Liga match on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 84th minute when Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti attempted to substitute Marco Asensio for Alvaro Odriozola, but changed his mind at the last moment and replaced Eduardo Camavinga instead. However, Getafe claim that Asensio had already left the field and Odriozola had entered, making it an illegal substitution.

According to the rules of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), a substitution is considered complete when the player who is being replaced leaves the field of play and the substitute enters it. If a player who has been substituted re-enters the field without the referee’s permission, he is considered an ineligible player and his team may face sanctions.

Getafe have filed a formal complaint to the RFEF, asking them to annul Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory and award them a 3-0 win by default. The RFEF will have to examine the evidence and hear both sides before making a decision. Real Madrid have not yet responded to the allegations, but they may argue that Asensio did not completely exit the field and that the referee allowed the change of substitution.

Getafe are fighting for survival in the relegation zone. The outcome of the complaint could have a significant impact on their fortunes.