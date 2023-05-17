 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League Semifinals

Biggest game of the season.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals, the biggest game of the season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City starting XI (TBC): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Stones, Silva, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Haaland.

It will be extremely important for Madrid to grind all throughout this game and make sure that composure is there at all times. Los Blancos will have their scoring chances, so they must take them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

