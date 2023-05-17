 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid’s spokesman addresses Ancelotti’s future

Club legend and spokesman Emilio Butragueño talked to Movistar+ after the 4-0 loss in Manchester City.

By Lucas Navarrete
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid legend and spokesman Emilio Butragueño talked to Movistar+ immediately after the 4-0 loss against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Naturally after such an embarrassing performance, Butragueño was asked about Carlo Ancelotti’s future in the club.

“Ancelotti has one more year in his contract with us and he’s won everything with Real Madrid. This was just a very bad and sad night, that’s it,” said Butragueño when asked about the matter.

“We have to show respect to our players. They tried. The second half was better. These players gave us a lot and deserve respect for everything they have done for the club,” he added when asked about the future of some of the team’s veterans.

Right now, it looks like Real Madrid are not overreacting to the loss, although reality might be different in a few weeks time.

