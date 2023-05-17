Ancelotti: “Of course this squad can win the Champions League again”

Following Real Madrid’s Champions League elimination, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in The Etihad press room to analyse the 4-0 loss to Manchester City. He started off by stating: “We faced an opponent who deserved to win the game. They played with more intensity and quality in the first half than us. We didn’t do what we’d planned. They were better than us today, like we were better than them last season. This can happen in football. We lost a match where the opponent was better than us, but it wasn’t about attitude. This defeat is just a step to try to be better next season.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s squad

Asked if the Real Madrid squad is good enough to compete with Europe’s best and to win another Champions League, he said: “This squad did very well last season and they’ve done very well this season. I think it’ll be even better next season. Remember, that this squad defeated Manchester City in the semi-final last year. Of course this squad can win the Champions League again, like they did last season.”

Ancelotti on the 2022/23 season

Analysing the 2022/23 season as a whole, he stated: “I think it was a good season overall. I hope we can finish it strongly over the final four league games. Reaching a Champions League semi-final is a success, as only four teams make it. It can happen that you sometimes lose a semi-final.”

Ancelotti on his future

The coach was also asked about his future and if he thinks there will be doubts now as to whether he should continue, to which he said: “Nobody at the club is doubting. I think the president was quite clear two weeks ago. But, I won’t tell you what the president told me in private.”