Player Ratings: Manchester City 4 - 0 Real Madrid; 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinal

Full match ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: Made three world-class saves against Erling Haaland to deny the Norwegian, but his heroics were not enough to stop this devastating City team.

Dani Carvajal—2: Unlike the first tie, lost the battle with Jack Grealish. The city winger constantly got the better of Carvajal and looked like a 100 million euro player.

Eder Militao—3.5: Got the nod over Antonio Rudiger and managed the battle with Erling Haaland fairly well, but struggled to deal with City’s press when on the ball.

David Alaba—3: The off ball movement of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva caused Alaba and Camavinga countless problems.

Eduardo Camavinga—2: Countless misplaced passes, lost the battle to Bernardo Silva, and overall had a night to forget.

Toni Kroos—5: Lost concentration on the first Berando goal, losing track of the Portuguese and giving the City winger a free 1 on 1 with Courtois. Other than the lapse, was one of the few players able to deal with the City press and ping some progressive passes.

Fede Valverde—4: Tried to do a man-marking job on Gundogan, but was constantly stretched out wide trying to track the German, leaving huge holes in the center of the park.

Luka Modric—2: Possibly one of Luka Modric’s worst ever UCL performances? Misplaced passes, heavy touches, and lost concentration on Bernardo’s second goal, failing to track the Portuguese run.

Rodrygo—4: Non-existent in the first half, but was one of the only players that improved in the second half. Moved more centrally in the second half and tried to connect the midfield and attack.

Vinicius Junior—2: Kyle Walker shut down Vinicius Junior, matching him stride for stride, and the Brazilian simply never got into the match.

Karim Benzema—2: Far too slow on the ball — pit-pocketed multiple times by the City defense.

Substitutions:

Dani Ceballos—6: A lone bright spot, brought good energy and some vertical passing onto the field.

Tchouameni—N/A: Poor positioning and awareness of Alvarez on City’s final goal.

Marco Asensio—5: Tried to get things going for the Madrid attack, but the game was already lost.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Replaced Dani Carvajal late in the match.

Toni Rudiger—5: Played final 30 minutes moving Camavinga to midfield and Alaba to left back.