The End: 18 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!
————————
The End
4-0.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 17, 2023
And our season pretty comes to an end. I have my own thoughts about how this season has been but I’m just going to leave this open to the membership to discuss. We finish this season with a UEFA SuperCup, Club World Cup, and Copa Del Rey Trophies. Our Champions League record is a semifinal place, and our La Liga final standing is yet to be determined but is Top 4.
So instead I’m just going to open the DT to you all with a few polls. Feel free to vote and discuss.
Poll
What Grade for the Season?
-
0%
A (i.e., fantastic)
-
0%
B (i.e., good)
-
0%
C (i.e., ok)
-
0%
F (i.e., failure)
Poll
Should Carlo continue next seeason?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
What’s Our Biggest Positional Need?
-
0%
RB
-
0%
ST (or back-up ST)
-
0%
RW
-
0%
LB
-
0%
CB
Player Appreciation:
Thank you, you deserved better pic.twitter.com/5KVc2MfOWp— TC (@totalcristiano) May 17, 2023
Loading comments...