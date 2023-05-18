 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The End: 18 May 2023

A somber Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

————————

The End

And our season pretty comes to an end. I have my own thoughts about how this season has been but I’m just going to leave this open to the membership to discuss. We finish this season with a UEFA SuperCup, Club World Cup, and Copa Del Rey Trophies. Our Champions League record is a semifinal place, and our La Liga final standing is yet to be determined but is Top 4.

So instead I’m just going to open the DT to you all with a few polls. Feel free to vote and discuss.

Poll

What Grade for the Season?

view results
  • 0%
    A (i.e., fantastic)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B (i.e., good)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C (i.e., ok)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F (i.e., failure)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should Carlo continue next seeason?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What’s Our Biggest Positional Need?

view results
  • 0%
    RB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ST (or back-up ST)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    RW
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    LB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    CB
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Player Appreciation:

