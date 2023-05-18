Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid are brutally eliminated from the Champions League

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Eduardo Alvarez, Siddharth Ramsundar, Euan McTear, Mehedi Hassan, Matt Wiltse, and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Was this coming? Are we surprised?

Comparing the first half of the first leg to first half of 2nd leg

Putting all of our eggs in one basket and going out in horrible fashion

The Etihad atmosphere

Will this loss bring ‘big change’?

Carlo’s lineups and subs vs Manchester City

What Real Madrid could’ve done better

Thibaut Courtois’s performance

The tactician vs man manager debate

Should Carlo Ancelotti stay?

Will Barcelona regress next season?

City’s press and the way Real dealt with

Will Real Madrid’s squad be better next year?

Where do Real Madrid rank among the best teams in the world?

Jack Grealish vs Dani Carvajal

Carvajal’s future and right back solutions

If we could replay this game, what would we change?

A list of back up striker options

More tactical solutions to our problems

Should Vinicius have gone to the right wing?

And much more.

