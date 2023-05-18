Courtois faced Manchester City with a triceps injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois faced Manchester City while playing through an injury on his triceps, according to a report published today on MARCA. Courtois suffered this injury during Saturday’s match against Getafe, per that same report.

While the Belgian goalkeeper was in pain all throughout the match, he still managed to be one of the team’s best performers in what was a night to forget for Real Madrid. It’s true that Courtois conceded four goals, but he also kept his team in the game during the first half, completing very impressive saves on two chances by Erling Haaland.

Courtois will now likely get the chance to recover during the team’s next few games, even more so considering that Real Madrid have nothing to play for in La Liga. The 2022-2023 season is over for Los Blancos and Courtois can keep his head up high because of his performances.