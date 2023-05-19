What’s Next?: 19 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

So What’s Next?

I can guarantee you that Carlo Ancelotti, Florentino Perez, and every member of Madrid staff + players will soon be evaluating the past season, grading their own performances, and concluding on the next steps for our club. What will the end result be...I have no clue. So here are a few speculative reports:

JUST IN: Real Madrid are doubting the transition from veterans to youngsters that Ancelotti is making. There will be a meeting between Carlo & JAS shortly. After yesterday’s match, his continuity is not sure. @Carpio_Marca, @BlancaRemontada pic.twitter.com/V1lxldPeZM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2023

Modrić has been informed that Bellingham will arrive and his playing time will decrease. @Carpio_Marca, @BlancaRemontada pic.twitter.com/wN9h7ms39L — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2023

Which Real Madrid Great?

IF Carlo leaves Madrid (which is still a huge outstanding question), it appears as if the club may return back to one of their familiar faces:

JUST IN: A year ago I would tell you that Zidane's return is impossible, but things have been sorted out. @Carpio_Marca, @BlancaRemontada pic.twitter.com/JLc1EYxWTJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2023

@Carpio_Marca: “I think Xabi Alonso could be the next Real Madrid manager if Carlo doesn’t stay.” @BlancaRemontada pic.twitter.com/BX5UPb74z7 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2023

‼️⚪️ Raúl is not an option for Real Madrid in case Ancelotti leaves. Real Madrid don’t count on him. @antonmeana, @javiherraez pic.twitter.com/QlPuBpgRr0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2023

A New ST Appears?

Real Madrid will sign an attacker to be Karim Benzema's back-up. @jpedrerol #rmalive pic.twitter.com/zmyss1kyzM — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 19, 2023

The next DT cover will be Joao Felix - the campaign continues unless...

Also all my DT covers are poetic if you read between the lines...

MUST READ: Kiyan’s Observations

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/5/18/23728459/how-real-madrid-react-to-last-nights-humiliation-is-vital-if-they-are-to-improve-next-season

A Few Snippets:

For those that called last night’s demolition ‘an overreaction to one game’ have also ignored the 14-point league deficit, while turning a blind-eye to the process of last year’s success, and some heavy defeats in big games where the team was played off the park.

Many of the Managing Madrid staff, en route to celebrating a deserved Champions League title last season, called for an analysis of the process, not the trophies. Modern football is all about finding every little detail — every little minimal edge — that can give you an advantage over your opponent. It’s ok to improve a team that continues to win — that’s factually the only way to keep winning.

Pinning all the blame on Ancelotti is harsh. As I stated on last night’s Managing Madrid post-game podcast, there’s blame on everyone. Real Madrid’s problems may stem from poor squad construction, poor player performances, and decline. But they’ve been tactically outmatched often too.

Final Thoughts - Thank You

