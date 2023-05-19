Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in the last league game of the season. The team travelled to Donostia to finish off this season’s Liga F campaign. The first season in the professional league, Real Madrid finish as vice-champions of Spain with two matchdays to spare. With the second place secured, Las Blancas are qualified directly for the round 2 of Champions League qualifiers.

Las Blancas came victorious the last time these two clubs faced each other. The white club won 4-1 at home with the goals of Rocío and Athenea, and a brace by Esther.

“Above all, we’re very motivated, and very prepared for what is coming,” Lucía Rodríguez speaks for Real Madrid TV. “Having to compete for the cup at the end makes us demand ourselves until the end.”

Aside from Gérard, who is expected to make her appearance in this game, there are a few more players that are expected to play this match to say goodbye to the season and possibly the club. Alberto Toril left four starters at home which would mean he’s going to rotate the line-up.

“We’re always going for a win, to get those three points. We don’t give away anything - whenever we put on this white shirt, I think there is the maximum possible requirement from us,” Nahikari García speaks for Real Madrid TV.

The kick-off is on Friday, May 19th, at 19:00 CEST (1 pm ET).

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Rocío, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Alicia

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Linda C., Athenea, Paula Partido, Bea Vélez

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Ivana (card accumulation), Weir, K. Robles, Toletti, Feller (resting)

Meline Gérard is back to the squad list after being unavailable for the last two matches. She’s likely to play her last professional match against Real Sociedad, after she announced her retirement at the end of the season. Ivana received her fifth yellow card in the previous matchday and is sanctioned for this match. Kenti, Weir, Toletti and Feller were all training normally, but it is likely they were left at home to rest ahead of the next week’s Copa de la Reina semifinals. Paula Partido from the B team has returned to the list after a few weeks. Aside from Partido, there are two more brand new faces in the first team squad - Beatriz Vélez and Alicia de la Cuerda.