Real Madrid Sociedad vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The last Liga F matchday of the season. Real Madrid are going for it all to finish off the league campaign as strongly as they had started it. With 24 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, Las Blancas are sitting comfortably on the second place, 11 points ahead of the third-placed Levante. Even though this match against Real Sociedad doesn’t mean anything when it comes to the table, the white club wants to grab the 25th league win of the season.
“We’re always going for a win, to get those three points. We don’t give away anything - whenever we put on this white shirt, I think there is the maximum possible requirement from us. And it has to be like this, we have to finish the season on a good note,” Nahikari García speaks for Real Madrid TV. “We’re going to a complicated pitch. It’s a special game for me as well, and we will try to do as well as possible,” the forward addresses how it is facing her old club on their home pitch.
How to Watch
Date: 19/05/2023
Time: 19:00 CEST (1 pm ET)
Venue: Zubieta
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
Loading comments...