Real Madrid interested in Joselu for backup striker role -report

Espanyol striker and Real Madrid’s La Fabrica product Joselu Mato is on the team’s radar for a backup striker role, according to a report published today on Relevo. Joselu and Espanyol are fighting hard to avoid relegation to Segunda Division so Real Madrid have not engaged in any kind of talk for Joselu’s transfer, per that same report.

Joselu’s signing would be an affordable one and he’s a lifelong madridista who even attended last year’s Champions League Final in Paris as a regular fan. Apparently, Real Madrid believe that he would be the perfect player to be right behind Karim Benzema in the 2023-2024 rotation.

The Spanish attacker has scored 15 goals and delivered 2 assists in his 31 appearances for Espanyol in La Liga. Those numbers are very decent, especially considering that Espanyol have not been a quality team this season.

Signing Joselu would make a lot of sense if Real Madrid feel like their biggest effort in the market should come in the midfield spot, with Bellingham being the club’s main priority.