 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Nahikari gets her first minutes after 2 months.

By kanifroh
/ new
Real Madrid V Levante Las Planas - Liga F Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

For the last match of the league this season, Toril has decided on a lot of rotation. After two months of not playing, Nahikari is back on pitch and this time she gets a start to lead the attack with Møller. It’s likely Møller will act as a wide center forward, and Athenea as the opposite side winger while Nahikari leads in center. Behind them, There are Teresa, Maite and Zornoza in midfield. Lucía is another new face in the lineup, as she gets to play her 4th match of 2023. Olga is left back and the CB pairing for the match are Rocío and Kathellen. Gérard also gets a start which will probably be her last match as a professional footballer.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Kathellen, Møller, Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Misa, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Linda C., Svava, Freja Siri, Paula Partido, Bea Vélez, Alicia

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Sociedad XI: Lete, Etxezarreta, Amaiur, Franssi, N. Eizagirre, Izarne, Allegra, Andreia, Jensen, Gemma, Vanegas

Subs: A. Nanclares, O. Santana, Iraia, Maddi, I. Arnaiz, Le Guilly, Gaby G., Mirari, Bernabé, Sarriegi, Nahia, Viles

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 19/05/2023

Time: 19:00 CEST (1 pm ET)

Venue: Zubieta

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid