Starting Lineups: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

For the last match of the league this season, Toril has decided on a lot of rotation. After two months of not playing, Nahikari is back on pitch and this time she gets a start to lead the attack with Møller. It’s likely Møller will act as a wide center forward, and Athenea as the opposite side winger while Nahikari leads in center. Behind them, There are Teresa, Maite and Zornoza in midfield. Lucía is another new face in the lineup, as she gets to play her 4th match of 2023. Olga is left back and the CB pairing for the match are Rocío and Kathellen. Gérard also gets a start which will probably be her last match as a professional footballer.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Kathellen, Møller, Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea
Subs: Misa, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Linda C., Svava, Freja Siri, Paula Partido, Bea Vélez, Alicia
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Real Sociedad XI: Lete, Etxezarreta, Amaiur, Franssi, N. Eizagirre, Izarne, Allegra, Andreia, Jensen, Gemma, Vanegas
Subs: A. Nanclares, O. Santana, Iraia, Maddi, I. Arnaiz, Le Guilly, Gaby G., Mirari, Bernabé, Sarriegi, Nahia, Viles
Predicted Formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 19/05/2023
Time: 19:00 CEST (1 pm ET)
Venue: Zubieta
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
