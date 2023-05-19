Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Systems, football identity and Carlo Ancelotti’s future

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The “style vs winning” debate
- Cules over the moon that Pep Guardiola beat Real Madrid with “Cruyff’s philosophy”
- What Carlo Ancelotti could have done differently vs Manchester City
- Should Antonio Rudiger have started
- Should Ancelotti stay as coach?
- How Real Madrid treated past legends vs how they do it now
- Should Luka Modric and Toni Kroos be renewed?
- Xabi Alonso vs Jose Mourinho
- Mendilibar
- Will Barca regress or get better next season?
- Barca potential signings: Zubimendi, Kimmich, Gundogan
- Were Barca really that good this season?
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
