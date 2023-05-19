Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Systems, football identity and Carlo Ancelotti’s future

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The “style vs winning” debate

Cules over the moon that Pep Guardiola beat Real Madrid with “Cruyff’s philosophy”

What Carlo Ancelotti could have done differently vs Manchester City

Should Antonio Rudiger have started

Should Ancelotti stay as coach?

How Real Madrid treated past legends vs how they do it now

Should Luka Modric and Toni Kroos be renewed?

Xabi Alonso vs Jose Mourinho

Mendilibar

Will Barca regress or get better next season?

Barca potential signings: Zubimendi, Kimmich, Gundogan

Were Barca really that good this season?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

