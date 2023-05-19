 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Systems, football identity and Carlo Ancelotti’s future

Kiyan and Diego are back to reflect on what happened on Wednesday night, get into a philosophical debate about football, and talk about the futures of Real and Barca

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Isaac Parkin - MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The “style vs winning” debate
  • Cules over the moon that Pep Guardiola beat Real Madrid with “Cruyff’s philosophy”
  • What Carlo Ancelotti could have done differently vs Manchester City
  • Should Antonio Rudiger have started
  • Should Ancelotti stay as coach?
  • How Real Madrid treated past legends vs how they do it now
  • Should Luka Modric and Toni Kroos be renewed?
  • Xabi Alonso vs Jose Mourinho
  • Mendilibar
  • Will Barca regress or get better next season?
  • Barca potential signings: Zubimendi, Kimmich, Gundogan
  • Were Barca really that good this season?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid