Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s hell week. Plus: Is Valencia going down? Is Messi returning to La Liga?

Kiyan and Diego go through a ton of La Liga talking points, including the resurgence of Griezmann and the future of Fati.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Valencia’s Marchena (R) disputes with Re Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • La Liga’s relegation battle
  • Antoine Griezmann back — is he back to his best and then some?
  • Will Atletico Madrid overtake Real Madrid?
  • Upcoming schedules
  • Will La Real secure their Champions League spot?
  • Valencia’s downfall: Peter Lim
  • Will they get relegated?
  • Who ‘hates’ Valencia more: Barcelona or Real Madrid?
  • An Ansu Fati / Lionel Messi hypothetical
  • Ansu Fati’s future
  • Will Osasuna rest players against Barca before the Cup final?
  • Osasuna ‘05-06
  • La Liga vs UCL
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

