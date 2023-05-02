Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s hell week. Plus: Is Valencia going down? Is Messi returning to La Liga?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- La Liga’s relegation battle
- Antoine Griezmann back — is he back to his best and then some?
- Will Atletico Madrid overtake Real Madrid?
- Upcoming schedules
- Will La Real secure their Champions League spot?
- Valencia’s downfall: Peter Lim
- Will they get relegated?
- Who ‘hates’ Valencia more: Barcelona or Real Madrid?
- An Ansu Fati / Lionel Messi hypothetical
- Ansu Fati’s future
- Will Osasuna rest players against Barca before the Cup final?
- Osasuna ‘05-06
- La Liga vs UCL
- And more.
