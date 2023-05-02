Daily Thread : May 2nd, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Gameday!!! Rotations rotations.

Real Madrid are off to San Sebastian in what can only be presumed to be a demanding practice match for themselves before the Copa Del Rey Final on Saturday. For La Real however this will be anything but as they’d like to cement their Champions League spot.

Eden Hazard is expected to start vs Real Sociedad tomorrow, according to @diarioas. pic.twitter.com/fspZXGB18a — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 1, 2023

Anyone missing?

Another Round of Rank these Legends

I’d go with Casillas, Courtois and then Keylor.

these players during their time at Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/2Sqg6X2aWz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 1, 2023

ICYMI: Would Haaland be a better fit than Mbappe?

On this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss everything from the most loved and hated players ever to is Erling Haaland a better fit than Kylian Mbappe. Give it a listen.