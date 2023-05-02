 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 2nd, 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Gameday!!! Rotations rotations.

Real Madrid are off to San Sebastian in what can only be presumed to be a demanding practice match for themselves before the Copa Del Rey Final on Saturday. For La Real however this will be anything but as they’d like to cement their Champions League spot.

Anyone missing?

Another Round of Rank these Legends

I’d go with Casillas, Courtois and then Keylor.

ICYMI: Would Haaland be a better fit than Mbappe?

On this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss everything from the most loved and hated players ever to is Erling Haaland a better fit than Kylian Mbappe. Give it a listen.

