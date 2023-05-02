Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Dotor, Arribas and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro.

Benzema and Camavinga will get some rest in this one, while Vinicius will also miss the game after seeing his fifth yellow card of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. It’s clear that Ancelotti will face this game with Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final in the back of his mind, as he wants his starters to be fresh for the next two games.

That is definitely the right call. Real Sociedad are a very good team and they should be capable to make it really tough for Los Blancos given the circumstances.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

