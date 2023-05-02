Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad with a depleted squad. Benzema, Vinicius and Camavinga will not be available and Ancelotti will likely make even more rotations. Reports published in the Spanish press suggest that Hazard could get some minutes.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Asensio, Hazard.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Normand, Muñoz, Silva, Marin, Mendez, Kubo, Sortloth, Oyarzabal.

Hazard or Asensio will be required to replace Benzema in the center of the offensive line unless Ancelotti gives Alvaro Rodriguez a rare chance to feature in the starting lineup. Real Sociedad are trying to clinch their presence in the next edition of the Champions League, so they will definitely come out firing on all cylinders against Real Madrid’s second unit.

Los Blancos will try to stay fresh and avoid problems as they have two huge games in just a handful of days.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.