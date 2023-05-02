Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s visit to Real Sociedad will not be a relevant game for Los Blancos, that’s for certain. Ancelotti’s men will face Osasuna in Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final and then they will host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals just two days later, so the Italian coach will definitely make some rotations and use his second unit tonight.

That plays to Real Sociedad’s advantage. They’re a great team and they are fighting to clinch a spot in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League, so stakes are really high for them. Quite clearly, they should be the favorites to come out on top and earn the three points tonight as Madrid play it safe and focus on the next two games.

On the other hand, this game will give the reserves a good opportunity to shine and prove their worth in a tough environment.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

