Pep Guardiola gives an update on Kevin De Bruyne injury with Real Madrid looming

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne is still a doubt for Wednesday’s Premier League match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian midfielder missed Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham due to a minor injury he picked up in the previous game against Arsenal.

Speaking prior to kick-off in London, Guardiola told Sky Sports on the subject of De Bruyne, “He doesn’t feel good. He has some injury and could not travel. (Timescale for a return?) No, I don’t know.”

Guardiola also provided an update on De Bruyne’s condition at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that the playmaker had not trained with the team yet and that they would see how he would be “in a few hours”.

“Kevin is starting to move but he hasn’t trained with the team. We’ll see in a few hours how he’ll be.”

De Bruyne’s absence would be a blow for City, who are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table over Arsenal, who play Chelsea later on Tuesday. Of course, City also have to play Real Madrid on May 9th in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. De Bruyne has been instrumental for City this season, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists in the Premier League this season.

Guardiola did confirm that Nathan Ake is set to be available for the West Ham game, having recovered from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for several weeks. The Dutch defender could provide some cover for City’s backline, which has been hit by injuries and suspensions recently.

“Nathan trained with us yesterday, he feels good.”