CONFIRMED lineups: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in la Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Kroos, Rodrygo, Asensio, Mariano.

Real Sociedad starting XI (TBC): Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Normand, Muñoz, Silva, Marin, Mendez, Kubo, Sortloth, Oyarzabal.

Expectations for Real Madrid in this game should be low, as Los Blancos will definitely focus on their next game against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey Final and also the following one against Manchester City in the Champions League Semifinals. Expect an intense game from Real Sociedad, though.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

