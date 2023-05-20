Managing Madrid Podcast: Should Real Madrid renew Luka Modric? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What lineup and tactics could Real Madrid have put out vs Manchester City to prevent the 4-0, or perhaps even win the game?

Should Luka Modric be renewed?

The midfield combination and lineup if Jude Bellingham arrives

Lucas making it to ESPN’s Twitter feed

Etihad facilities compared to other stadiums

And much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)