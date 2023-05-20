Managing Madrid Podcast: Diverging fanbase reactions and more City aftermath

On this Patron episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Real Madrid’s recent loss to Manchester City and the aftermath.

Surprise at the differing reactions of the fanbase

Do younger fans prefer a more tactical focused coach or approach to the game?

(5:33)

The challenges and patience required when implementing a new football system

The difficulties faced by other clubs in comparison to Manchester City’s financial advantages.

Playing devil’s advocate: what could have been better? what went wrong?

(10:57)

Inability to handle City’s press and the poor performances of many players

(16:40)

Evaluation of Real Madrid’s season

(21:38)

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping