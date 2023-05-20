We Continue: 20 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

————————

Whatever Happens, Happens

It has been a rough few days since the end of CL campaign but now it’s time to rebuild towards our future. What will it be? Who knows. But we’ll still be Real Madrid.

New Transfers?

The rumor mill is steadily churning....

Real Madrid have accelerated the process of signing a #9.



• Gonçalo Ramos — no problem being a back-up

• Vlahović is for sale

• Harry Kane’s contract ends in 2024@diarioas pic.twitter.com/EX3AW0tl4d — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 19, 2023

️| JUST IN: Real Madrid are very closely monitoring João Cancelo’s situation. @kerry_hau pic.twitter.com/JTlLaq4RuB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 19, 2023

Poll How would you grade a transfer window of Cancelo, Joselu, Fran and Bellingham? Amazing - fantastic transfers!

I guess this gets the job done

Flo has lost the plot and we should do better vote view results 27% Amazing - fantastic transfers! (22 votes)

46% I guess this gets the job done (37 votes)

26% Flo has lost the plot and we should do better (21 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Long Thread. A Few Crucial Points

Sharing this tweet thread below:

But Madrid are in a weird place in the transition. A place where they know what positions they need to strengthen, but perhaps aren’t convinced with the options available, while also waiting on more long term targets to become available. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) May 20, 2023

Tchouameni and Camavinga HAVE to be starters. Simple as that. I hope he uses these remaining games with one eye on next season. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) May 20, 2023

I’m not sure if I agree with the below tweet but it’s spicy:

On a side-note, Modric playing with injections in a game of that physicality was such a stupid and selfish decision by both Ancelotti and Modric. That was suicide, it was painfully obvious he wasn’t fit enough. Camavinga in midfield with Alaba LB, would’ve made much more sense. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) May 20, 2023

The End