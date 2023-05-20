Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s away match against Valencia in the return of La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s mindset for the last few games of the season remains to be seen, and it’s not clear if he will make some rotations three days after the 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Valencia are still fighting to avoid relegation, so Real Madrid should expect a physical and intense game at Mestalla. The 2022-2023 season is over for Los Blancos and they might lack some competitiveness in this game, so Ancelotti could deploy some of his younger players.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

