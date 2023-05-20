Real Madrid Under-19s crowned Copa de Campeones champions after beating Betis 3-1

Real Madrid Under-19s have lifted the Copa de Campeones trophy after defeating Betis 3-1 in the final at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas on Saturday. The team led by Álvaro Arbeloa have completed a remarkable season that has also seen them win their Group in the División de Honor and the Copa del Rey.

The game got off to a spectacular start as Manu Serrano scored a brilliant bicycle-kick in the 14th minute following a corner. The center-back stunned everyone with his acrobatic strike that gave Real Madrid the advantage.

Betis pushed and found their reward in the 42nd minute, when Van der Putten nodded home a corner taken by Sorroche.

Betis appealed for a penalty in the 60th minute, but the referee waved it off. Real Madrid had two opportunities in a row in the 79th minute, but Josan saved Jiménez and Gonzalo. However, the top scorer of the team would not miss his next opportunity, as he headed in a cross by Jiménez in the 82nd minute to make it 2-1. Five minutes later, Gonzalo secured the win with a superb solo run and a low shot that beat Josan again.

Real Madrid Under-19s celebrated their title with joy and pride, as they have achieved a historic treble that only they have done before in 2017. Arbeloa praised his players and said: “They have been incredible throughout the season. They have shown personality, quality and ambition. They deserve this treble and I’m very proud of them.” Betis congratulated their rivals and thanked their fans for their support.