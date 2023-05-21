Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Valencia just a handful of days after losing 4-0 to Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals. With the season virtually over and just three games left, Ancelotti’s lineup is a mystery.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya, Musah, Gonzalez, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.

It looks like Ancelotti will make some rotations, but other regulars like Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius could start. Approaching this game will be tough for Los Blancos, as Madrid have nothing to play for while Valencia are still fighting to avoid relegation after what’s been a very tough season for them.

Valencia will definitely be physical and intense, so Real Madrid will have to match that if they want to bounce back and be successful today. Having the right mindset will be crucial.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.