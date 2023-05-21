Valencia vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s season is virtually over, even though there are still three more games to go. Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City means that it’s time for Madrid to start thinking about next season and make sure that they manage to compete way better in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Valencia are fighting to avoid relegation and while their odds of staying in La Liga are now higher than they’ve been in recent months, they still have their backs against the wall and will try to be the aggressors in Mestalla.

Madrid should try to match that intensity if they want the three points, but it would be naive to expect Los Blancos to play with sense of urgency given the circumstances. This match could be a good opportunity for some players like Ceballos, Rudiger or Camavinga —if he’s deployed as a midfielder— to prove their worth.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

