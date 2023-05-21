 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Just three more games to go.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya, Musah, Gonzalez, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.

There are just three more games until the end of the season, although Madrid have nothing to play for after Wednesday’s 4-0 loss in Manchester. It’s just a matter of closing the season on a good note for Ancelotti’s men now, so it will be interesting to see the team’s mentality tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid