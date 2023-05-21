CONFIRMED lineups: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya, Musah, Gonzalez, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.

There are just three more games until the end of the season, although Madrid have nothing to play for after Wednesday’s 4-0 loss in Manchester. It’s just a matter of closing the season on a good note for Ancelotti’s men now, so it will be interesting to see the team’s mentality tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

