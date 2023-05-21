CONFIRMED lineups: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.
Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.
Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya, Musah, Gonzalez, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.
There are just three more games until the end of the season, although Madrid have nothing to play for after Wednesday’s 4-0 loss in Manchester. It’s just a matter of closing the season on a good note for Ancelotti’s men now, so it will be interesting to see the team’s mentality tonight.
