Player Ratings: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: Match after match, Thibaut Courtois produces some heroic, jaw-dropping saves and tonight was no different. His double save on Javi Guerra will add to his amazing collection of world-class saves this season alone.

Lucas Vazquez—6: One of the better performers on the night, constantly bombing down the right and trying to get involved in the attack. Whipped in a couple of good crosses, but no Madrid player could connect.

Eder Militao—4: Has had a poor run to end the season — should have closed down Kluivert on the opening goal.

Toni Rudiger—7: Brought the intensity and focus required for an away day at Mestalla.

Ferland Mendy—3: The rust is real, the Frenchman “switched-off” on the Valencia goal and did not even check his back shoulder to see the run by Diego Lopez behind him. Body positioning was all wrong and was punished.

Tchouameni—6.5: Solid on the ball — completing 3 dribbles and doing well higher up the pitch within tight confines. Defensively, still getting acquainted with the spaces he needs to occupy as a lone pivot and leaves holes that this Valencia team were able to exploit.

Camavinga—5.5: Apparently was a pre-determined substitution at half-time, but struggled to make his mark in the game as an interior center midfielder. Was not for lack of trying as it felt like Camavinga was running everywhere but was stretched thin. Had a few positive combinations down the left with Vinicius and Mendy, giving glimpses into future combinations with Camavinga at LCM.

Dani Ceballos—5: Could never really get going in this match. Had a few well-timed vertical passes in the first 45, but otherwise was quiet. Stationed on the right of midfield where he is less comfortable than on the left.

Vinicius Junior—6: It feels strange grading Vini for anything sporting related today given the on-field events. The winger threatened to walk-off the pitch after pointing out racial abusers in the stand. In hindsight, he probably should have walked off the pitch. Somehow ended up with a straight red-card despite being held in a choke-hold by Hugo Duro.

Marco Asensio—6.5: Played two beautiful in-swinging crosses to Vinicius Junior that nearly unlocked the game and opened the scoring for Madrid, but the Brazilian was not able to capitalize. Completed all 4 of his dribbles and won all 7 of his 50/50 ground duels.

Karim Benzema—5: Had a couple chances to score a goal, including latching on to a late through ball from Toni Kroos but Mamardashvilla managed to put up a big body to deny the Frenchman.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—5: Took 3 shots, but never managed to truly challenge Mamardashvili.

Toni Kroos—7: Played 2 key passes during his 25 minutes on the pitch, including a perfect through ball to Karim Benzema. Nearly scored from a free-kick, but was denied by a heroic save from Mamardashvili.

Luka Modric—5: Quiet cameo from the Croatian, little to note.

Dani Carvajal—N/A: Late substitution for Ferland Mendy, moving Lucas to left back.

Fede Valverde—3: Missed a chance from just outside the six yard box late in the game, hitting his shot directly at Mamardashvili.