Real Madrid Basketball conquer 11th Euroleague title after game-winning shot by Sergio Llull

Real Madrid Basketball conquered their 11th Euroleague title after an epic last-minute comeback and a game-winning shot by Sergio Llull, who rainbowed a fadeaway two to put Real Madrid ahead with 3.2 seconds to go. Olympiacos had a chance to win it at the buzzer but Sloukas' shot rimmed out.

Former NBA player and club legend Sergio Rodríguez was the main hero of the game for Real Madrid, scoring 15 points and dishing out nine assists. Center Edy Tavares won the MVP Award after being a dominant presence in the Semifinals against Barcelona and also today.

Real Madrid beat all odds, as they missed their two main Power Forwards, Gaby Deck and Yabusele.

This is the icing on the cake for club legends Rodriguez, Llull and Rudy Fernández, who built the golden era for Real Madrid Basketball during the last decade.