Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius suffers racist abuse; Castilla drop points again

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts, hosted by Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Ruben Skjerping, Hridyam Arora.

Part One: Valencia post-game

More racist abuse in La Liga not being dealt with

Hugo Duro not getting any punishment for his chokehold on Vinicius J

The VAR failure

Comert kicking the ball at Vinicius during open play

Some of the performances of the Real Madrid players

Ferland Mendy

Journalist tension with Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

And more.

Part Two: Castilla post-game

Castilla losing out on the possibility of a direct promotion

Another good game from Obrador – should he be considered for the first team?

Álvaro Rodríguez vs Joselu

The impact of Aranda, Álvaro Martín and Theo Zidane

Finally something positive from Iker Bravo. Hridyam gives his hot take

Real Madrid C also failing in their hunt for promotion

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Hridyam Arora (@Hridarora22)